Jaguars pick up Jalen Ramsey's fifth-year option

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars made it official on Thursday, announcing that they have exercised the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

General manager Dave Caldwell said before the NFL scouting combine that the team was picking up Ramsey’s option. Thursday, they announced the decision.

Ramsey, the no. 5 overall pick in the 2016 draft, has become one of the best defensive players in franchise history.

The fifth-year option locks Ramsey to the Jaguars through 2020.

Ramsey wasn't going anywhere. This cements that he will be in Jacksonville for at least the next two seasons. Ramsey has 193 career tackles and nine interceptions with the Jaguars.

Players who are drafted in the first round all have fifth-year options as part of their contracts. Teams have to either pick up or decline the option by May 3 of the league year.

Players who are drafted in the first round all have fifth-year options as part of their contracts. Players who were taken in the top 10 will have a fifth-year option salary that is the average of the top 10 players in the league at that position. Here's a good breakdown of how those fifth-year options go.

