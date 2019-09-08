Jaguars rocked in dismal season opener

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is tended to by Jaguars medical staff during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. (George Varkanis, for News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars lost their season opener, and, potentially a whole lot more on Sunday.

Their defense was abused. Their starting middle linebacker ejected. And Nick Foles, the quarterback that was supposed to alter the direction of the franchise, didn't even make it out of the opening quarter.

Not how the Jaguars saw 2019 starting out.

The high-powered Chiefs exploited numerous flaws and popped the Jaguars 40-26 in the opener at TIAA Bank Field. The worst-case scenario unfolded right about out of the start.

It took the Chiefs all of three plays to get on the scoreboard and they never stopped. Kansas City didn't punt until there was 5:38 to play at it was up 37-19.

When Foles got into a rhythm on Jacksonville's second drive of the game, it ended abruptly. Foles lofted a beautiful pass to D.J. Chark, who grabbed it over Kendall Fuller and held on for a 35-yard touchdown.

That was the final pass Foles threw.

Foles was sandwiched at the end of the play and driven into the turf. He was taken to the locker room after the play and ruled out the remainder of the game with a left shoulder injury. He returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling.

With or without Foles, it probably wouldn't have mattered. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs strafed the Jaguars vaunted defense with ease. Mahomes had 313 passing yards at halftime and finished with 378 yards on 25-of-33 passing and three touchdowns.

All three of those went to receiver Sammy Watkins, whose first catch of the game went 68 yards and through a slew of missed tackles by the Jaguars secondary. Watkins finished with 198 yards receiving on nine catches. The Jaguars struggled to cover tight end Travis Kelce, too. He finished with 88 yards on three catches.

The Jaguars also lost their composure. Starting middle linebacker Myles Jack was ejected for throwing punches in the second half and had to be physically restrained and escorted from the field by Jaguars staffers.

Outside of the injury to Foles, rookie Gardner Minshew played very well in relief.

He led the Jaguars to a pair of drives that ended with field goals in the opening half that cut the Chiefs' lead to 23-13 and threw his first NFL touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, a 15-yarder to Dede Westbrook. Minshew added a second scoring pass with 1:55 to play, a 21-yarder to Chris Conley. Minshew finished 22 of 25 for 275 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception.

Chark had a breakout game for Jacksonville, catching four passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.



