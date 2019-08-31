Jaguars Sign Myles Jack To Big Contract

Getty Images

Jacksonville, FLA - Myles Jack is expected to play a big role for the Jaguars this season and the Jags are already paying him for it.

Jaguars are signing LB Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension that includes $33 million guaraneed and ties him to Jacksonville for the next five years, per source. It makes Jack the NFL's third highest-paid ILB, behind Bobby Wagner and CJ Mosely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

Adam Schefter announced that the team has signed Jack to a 4-year contract extension worth $57 million. The contract makes Jack the 3rd highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

The 2016 second-round pick is one of the most valuable players on the Jaguars defense this season because of the loss of Telvin Smith. Jack played every single snap last year racking up 107 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.