Jaguars training camp notebook: Chark's catch headlines Day 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars changed things up on Day 8 of training camp and hit the field at TIAA Bank Field to scrimmage.

The starting offense faced off with the starting defense for multiple drives. The play of the day was when Nick Foles hit DJ Chark deep down the sideline and Chark made what hade to be the best catch of training camp so far.

After practice Jaguars, defensive coordinator Todd Wash said “I thought it was a solid day … we had a way too many penalties, that’s the No. 1 thing we try and talk about. The No. 1 thing is you can’t beat yourself.”

Notable

• Josh Allen practiced with a soft cast of his hand. Coach Doug Marrone said it is nothing to worry about.

• Rookie tight end Josh Oliver missed today's practice. Marrone says he has a pulled hamstring and they will prepare like they will be without him for the first game.

• Nick Foles found Chris Conley for a handful of catches during the scrimmage today.

• Rookie Brandon Watson came up with an interception.

• James O’Shaughnessy made an incredible catch over a defender during team drills.

• Najee Goode replaced the injured Quincy Williams in the first-team defense.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.