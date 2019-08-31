Jaguars trim roster to 53 on final day of cuts

Jacksonville’s Andrew Wingard (42) makes a tackle during Thursday’s preseason loss to the Falcons.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Jaguars have finalized their 53-man roster.

The team announced its final list of cuts on Saturday prior to the 4 p.m. roster deadline.

All seven of the team's 2019 draft picks made the roster. Sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew will back up starting quarterback Nick Foles. Two undrafted free agents made the final 53, safety Andrew Wingard and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.

The team opens the regular season Sept. 8 at home against Kansas City.

The final transactions:

OL Ka'John Armstrong

WR Tyre Brady

TE Donnie Ernsberger

CB Tae Hayes

WR Qadree Henderson

RB Elijah Hood

DT Michael Hughes

DL Lyndon Johnson

TE Charles Jones

DT Datone Jones

WR Raphael Leonard

WR Tre McBride

QB Alex McGough

CB Quenton Meeks

TE Carson Meier

S Joshua Moon

CB Picasso Nelson

RB Thomas Rawls

SS C.J. Reavis

CB Saivion Smith

OL Bunchy Stallings

LB Connor Strachan

LB Davis Tull

DT Kalani Vakameilalo

WR Michael Walker

CB Brandon Watson

OL Josh Wells

DL Andrew Williams

LB Ramik Wilson

TE Ethan Wolf

Reserve/injured list: OL Ben Ijalana, WR Terrelle Pryor Sr.

Reserve/non-football injury list: LB Jake Ryan

If the following players clear waivers, they will return to the reserve/injured list: OL Donnell Greene, RB Devante Mays, OL KC McDermott, OL Leonard Wester



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.