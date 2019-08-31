Jaguars trim roster to 53 on final day of cuts

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Jaguars have finalized their 53-man roster.
The team announced its final list of cuts on Saturday prior to the 4 p.m. roster deadline.
All seven of the team's 2019 draft picks made the roster. Sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew will back up starting quarterback Nick Foles. Two undrafted free agents made the final 53, safety Andrew Wingard and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.
The team opens the regular season Sept. 8 at home against Kansas City.
The final transactions:
- OL Ka'John Armstrong
- WR Tyre Brady
- TE Donnie Ernsberger
- CB Tae Hayes
- WR Qadree Henderson
- RB Elijah Hood
- DT Michael Hughes
- DL Lyndon Johnson
- TE Charles Jones
- DT Datone Jones
- WR Raphael Leonard
- WR Tre McBride
- QB Alex McGough
- CB Quenton Meeks
- TE Carson Meier
- S Joshua Moon
- CB Picasso Nelson
- RB Thomas Rawls
- SS C.J. Reavis
- CB Saivion Smith
- OL Bunchy Stallings
- LB Connor Strachan
- LB Davis Tull
- DT Kalani Vakameilalo
- WR Michael Walker
- CB Brandon Watson
- OL Josh Wells
- DL Andrew Williams
- LB Ramik Wilson
- TE Ethan Wolf
Reserve/injured list: OL Ben Ijalana, WR Terrelle Pryor Sr.
Reserve/non-football injury list: LB Jake Ryan
If the following players clear waivers, they will return to the reserve/injured list: OL Donnell Greene, RB Devante Mays, OL KC McDermott, OL Leonard Wester
