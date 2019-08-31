Sports

Jaguars trim roster to 53 on final day of cuts

By Justin Barney - Sports Editor

Jacksonville’s Andrew Wingard (42) makes a tackle during Thursday’s preseason loss to the Falcons.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Jaguars have finalized their 53-man roster. 

The team announced its final list of cuts on Saturday prior to the 4 p.m. roster deadline.  

All seven of the team's 2019 draft picks made the roster. Sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew will back up starting quarterback Nick Foles. Two undrafted free agents made the final 53, safety Andrew Wingard and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris. 

The team opens the regular season Sept. 8 at home against Kansas City. 

The final transactions: 

  • OL Ka'John Armstrong
  • WR Tyre Brady
  • TE Donnie Ernsberger
  • CB Tae Hayes
  • WR Qadree Henderson
  • RB Elijah Hood
  • DT Michael Hughes
  • DL Lyndon Johnson
  • TE Charles Jones
  • DT Datone Jones
  • WR Raphael Leonard
  • WR Tre McBride
  • QB Alex McGough
  • CB Quenton Meeks
  • TE Carson Meier
  • S Joshua Moon
  • CB Picasso Nelson
  • RB Thomas Rawls
  • SS C.J. Reavis
  • CB Saivion Smith
  • OL Bunchy Stallings
  • LB Connor Strachan
  • LB Davis Tull
  • DT Kalani Vakameilalo
  • WR Michael Walker
  • CB Brandon Watson
  • OL Josh Wells
  • DL Andrew Williams
  • LB Ramik Wilson
  • TE Ethan Wolf

Reserve/injured list: OL Ben Ijalana, WR Terrelle Pryor Sr.

Reserve/non-football injury list: LB Jake Ryan

If the following players clear waivers, they will return to the reserve/injured list: OL Donnell Greene, RB Devante Mays, OL KC McDermott, OL Leonard Wester
 

