Jaguars Wide Receiver Battle Heating UP

One of the most heated battles going on in Jaguars Training Camp is at Wide Out. With Marquis Lee still out with a knee injury, other guys are being asked to step up.

Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, and DJ Chark are the clear top 3 right now.

Westbrook has been having a great camp so far it looks like he and Nick Foles are beginning to get on the same page.

Terrell Pryor was a late free agency signing. Jaguars Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo says that Pryor has a better grasp of the playbook now and it is letting play faster.

Jalen Ramsey is helping Terrelle Pryor work on his releases. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/zFzxlCzpuX — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 31, 2019

DeFilippo said Wednesday after practice it is still an open competition and he wants to see what the guy do when the lights turn on in the first Preseason game.

As for how Marquis Lee will be involved in the offense when he is healthy we will just have to wait and see “I don’t like to comment on the medical stuff but when he is ready to come back we will have a plan for him” says DeFillippo.

