Jaguars wide receivers are getting better every day

BALTIMORE, Maryland - The Jaguars wide receivers room is filled with young faces that are still working to make their mark in the NFL.

When you look at the names on the list, it is not hard to see why many people see this position as a question mark. Can Dede Westbrook be the guy? Can Keelan Cole bounce back from last season? Can Chris Conley be a big contributor on offense? Will DJ Chark be ready to make a leap in his second year?

There are definitely more questions than answers right now. With the season right around the corner, that isn’t a good thing.

With Lee still recovering from his injury, Conley, Westbrook and Chark appear to be the Jaguars top receivers.

The newly signed Conley has been in the NFL for five seasons has asserted himself as a leader in the receivers room. Conley has looked good so far through training camp, even putting Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith on skates during 1 on 1’s. But can Conley transfer that to the regular season?

His best statistical season in the league came in 2016, and Conley had 530 receiving yards and no touchdowns that year.

Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell said the game is starting to slow down for Dede Westbrook. Last season, Westbrook had 717 yards and five touchdowns. If Westbrook’s training camp performance is any indication, he is ready to top that mark.

Westbrook has been a consistent standout, making at least one play that made fans say "wow," every day.

Chark is the guy with the most potential to make a huge leap this year. After a rookie season that saw him spend a lot of time on special teams, Chark seems poised to have a big role on the Jaguars offense. McCardell said with his combination of size and speed, fans could see him make a lot of big plays.

McCardell says the biggest thing he preaches to his guys is consistency.

"If you are consistent in this league you will be around for a long time if you are up and down you will be out of this league," he said.

After the top three and the injured Lee, there are a number of guys are battling for a spot on the roster. McCardell says CJ Board is probably his hardest worker.

While the preseason won’t answer many of the question marks that surround the wide receiver position, we will have to keep a close eye to see if anyone begins to emerge as a consistent playmaker.



