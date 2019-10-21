Jalen Ramsey traded to L.A. Rams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey is no longer a Jaguars player, as he has been traded to the L.A. Rams.

In exchange, the Jaguars will get top draft picks, but during a recent ESPN interview, Ramsey talked about his experience with the Jaguars and why he asked his agent to trade him.

Ramsey is known was one of the best corners in the league, but he'll have to show off his talent in L.A. after being traded by the Jaguars.

The pro corner explained during a recent ESPN interview,that things started to go the wrong way when he says things in the front office changed. Rasmey said he felt like he was being portrayed like a bum.

"I was portrayed as a guy who didn't work hard, who was just getting everything. 'That's why he's not here working hard.' That rubbed me the wrong way," Ramsey said.

During the Jaguars versus Texans game, Ramsey and coach Doug Marrone had a moment that fans and analysts would talk about for days.

Ramsey explains what happened.

"Week in and week out, when I was in Jacksonville, I was asked to do the toughest task to me on the team. I felt like on the team was to go eliminate number one receivers so that everybody else could play their game," Ramsey said.

Ramsey explained that during the game, his opponent dropped the ball. Ramsey wanted coach Marrone to challenge the play.

"If you would've thrown the flag and we would've lost, I would've came to you, like, 'hey, I appreciate you trusting me, but my bad,'" Ramsey said.

Ramsey said that meeting was followed by another meeting with four people. He would not say who.

He said two were disrespectful, and the other two were not. After the meeting, he was ready to leave the team.

"I called my agent and said, 'I don't want to play here in Jacksonville anymore,'" Ramsey said.

Since then, Ramsey has had back issues and issues with the front desk. He said he left the team because as a man, he did not feel respected or trusted.

ESPN commentators said that if Ramsey felt disrespected they understood why he left. The Jaguars said they will not be issuing a statement.

