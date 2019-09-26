Jax Sharks' arena football league, the NAL, will merge with another

Two indoor football leagues, including the one that the Jacksonville Sharks compete in, announced that they would partner together beginning in 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two indoor football leagues, including the one that Jacksonville Sharks compete in, will partner together beginning next year.

The Champions Indoor Football league and the Sharks' National Arena League announced on Thursday that they would create a partnership that unites the two.

Details that rebrand the league, the possibility of new franchises and rules will be announced soon.

"By merging our existing resources together, we now have the critical mass to immediate additional revenue streams. These immediate revenues will offset additional costs incurred from travel and other expenses," said Champions Indoor Football commissioner Ricky Bertz. "We are excited about this and other details involving this transition that we will be announcing in the coming weeks."

Two conferences will be in the new league, the CIF and NAL. The regular season will include crossover games between the conferences and a championship game involving the conference champs.

The Sharks finished 13-1 last season and won the NAL championship for the second time in three seasons.



