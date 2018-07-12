JU head lacrosse John Galloway helps USA to win in FIL World Championships

NETANYA, Israel - After leading the Jacksonville University men’s lacrosse team to one of its most successful seasons this past spring, head coach John Galloway helped lead the United States men’s national team past the Iroquois Nationals in its opening match of the 2018 FIL World Championships.

Galloway made three saves for the U.S. as the Americans overcame a 7-5 halftime deficit to cruise past the Iroquois 17-9.

The former two-time All-American at Syracuse and current Dallas Rattlers goalkeeper is playing on his first U.S. senior team. He was an alternate at the 2014 World Championships. Galloway was also named captain for this year’s competition along with Duke men’s lacrosse assistant coach Matt Danowski.

Despite its first half struggles, the United States scored five consecutive goals to start the second half of play with attacker Rob Pannell having a hand in four of the five goals. Pannell led the charge offensively for the Americans, tallying three goals and 4 assists.

Galloway and his teammates will return to action on Saturday against Australia. The game will start at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPNU.



