Knee injury shelves O'Shaughnessy for season

James O'Shaughnessy scores a touchdown in the first quarter during a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19 (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars took a hit on offense Monday.

Tight end James O'Shaughnessy suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, in Sunday's 34-27 loss to Carolina and will miss the remainder of the season. Coach Doug Marrone said that O'Shaughnessy suffered a "terrible" injury and would be placed on injured reserve.

O'Shaughnessy's loss is a big one for the Jaguars. He had 14 receptions for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Geoff Swaim will move into the No. 1 role in place of O'Shaughnessy. Rookie Josh Oliver, who has yet to play as he recovers from a hamstring injury, could make his return soon.

Marrone said that Oliver was day-to-day.

Jacksonville's offense has done very well under rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The Jaguars rank sixth in the league in yards per game (392.6). They are 11th in passing yards per game (254.6).



