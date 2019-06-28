Local MLB player update: Sean Reid-Foley back up to bigs; Javy an all-star

Former Sandalwood pitcher Sean Reid-Foley was called up to the big leagues by the Blue Jays this week.

A total of 13 players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Batting average held at .286 for second straight update. Has 19 HRs, 52 RBI for 44-37 Cubs. Named a starter for the All-Star Game for the second straight season.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Injured his ankle in the second inning of a Monday game against the Rangers last week and went on the 10-day injured list.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .254 with 5 HR, 18 RBIs.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Not slowing down. Hitting .328 with 12 HR, 44 RBI.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Had a stronger second outing in the bigs, going 5.1 innings and allowing four earned runs. Reassigned to Triple A on Wednesday. Went 0-1 with an 11.74 ERA in 7.2 IP.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Has continued his excellent pace, as average has climbed to .277. Also 6 HR, 41 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, On the 60-day injured list and no closer to a return from right forearm soreness.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .243 with 24 runs, 14 HR and 31 RBI.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Was called back up to big leagues earlier in the week and scheduled to make the start Friday. Is 3-3 at Triple A Indianapolis this season and 0-1 in 2 games in MLB.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Remains on 10-day injured list with a right ankle injury. Hitting .167 after fast start.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Off the injured list. Is 5-7 with 76 Ks in 82.2 IP. Has a 4.35 ERA.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Is 1-0 with a save, 2.16 ERA, 22 Ks in 16.2 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 6.2 IP in the bigs.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 5-3 in Triple A Indianapolis with 54 Ks in 61.0 IP. Went 0-2 in MLB.

