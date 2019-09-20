Local MLB update: Big night, great grab for Austin Hays

Orioles center fielder Austin Hays leaps at the wall, catching a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how area players are faring in Major League Baseball.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .281 with 29 HR, 85 RBI and 88 runs scored. Was inserted as a pinch runner in a game Thursday night, his first action since suffering a hairline fracture in his thumb on Sept. 5.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Is 12-3 with 155 Ks, 2.54 ERA. Suffered his first loss since June 28 on Sept. 14, but bounced back with a win on Thursday night.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .255 with 7 HR, 31 RBI.

RF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, On a tear since promotion, with a career night on Thursday. Belted his first homer and made perhaps the catch of the year to rob Vlad Guerrero Jr. of a homer. Hitting .345 with 4 RBI.

Austin Hays. You are RIDICULOUS! 😱 pic.twitter.com/PZ5JpnxjOJ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 20, 2019

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Nationals, Just an unreal season for the 36-year-old Kendrick, who raised his average to .343. He's also hit 16 HR and has 61 RBI.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Is 1-1 with a 6.85 ERA and 16 Ks in 22.1 IP.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 0-3 with 17 Ks in 22.2 IP.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Hitting .281 with 13 HR, 77 RBI.

RP Darren O'Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Has seen action in four games, with 2 IP. Has a K and a 4.50 ERA.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .240 with 23 HR, 62 RBI.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .250 with 5 HR, 21 RBI in 62 games.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .243 with a pair of HR, 9 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .260 with 7 RBI in 52 games.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Is 13-9 with 3.83 ERA, 144 Ks in 162. IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Had a save, 7.82 ERA in 12. 2 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Was 2-4 with 28 Ks, 4.26 ERA in 31.2 IP.



