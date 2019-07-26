Local MLB update: Lockett gets first win; JU's McRae called back up

Walker Lockett of the New York Mets throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 25. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The First Coast is well-represented on Major League Baseball rosters in 2019. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .290 with 25 HR, 68 RBI. Has belted three homers over the past week.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Is 4-2 with a 3.61 ERA, 65 Ks in 42.1 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .248 with 5 HR, 24 RBI. Average has taken a bit of a dent over the past month.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Hitting .310 with 12 HR, 49 RBI, 13 2Bs.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Won his first big league game last week. Is 1-1 with 9 Ks, 7.82 ERA in 12.2 IP.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Called back up to bigs this week. Is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA, 15 Ks in 14 IP this season.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Continues to boost his production. Up to .287 with 10 HR, 51 RBI. Also has 20 2Bs.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Still no closer to a return from right forearm soreness. The team is hopeful, according to this report, that O’Day can return in August or September.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .235 with 16 HR, 40 RBI. Strikeouts are an issue (79 in 243 ABs).

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Has cooled off since spectacular start, but still solid (.255, 3 HR, 13 RBI).

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Completed rehab assignment, but reassigned to Triple A. Hit .167 in seven games in Baltimore.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .256 with 4 RBI, 17 runs scored. Could be headed for a return to Triple A soon.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 7-7 with a 4.63 ERA and 98 Ks in 13 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Is 1-0 with 2 saves, 1.57 ERA, 28 Ks in 23 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 12.1 IP in the bigs.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Is 3-4 in Triple A Buffalo with 94 Ks in 81 IP. Was 0-1 in 12.2 IP in Toronto this season and held batters to .229 average.



