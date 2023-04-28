Jaguars make slain Virginia football player honorary member at NFL draft

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

As hundreds of fans watched and waited to see the newest picks in the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Jaguars and other teams took a moment to fulfill the dreams of aspiring NFL players gone too soon.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry, who were fatally shot when a former University of Virginia player opened fire on a charter bus in Nov. 2022, were honored in a tribute that included the induction of the men as honorary first players selected in the draft.

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)

The families of Davis, Perry, and Chandler were presented jerseys with their names and the No. 23 on them before a crowd of more than 100,000 in front of Kansas City’s Union Station. Chandler’s family was presented with a Jaguars jersey.

In a tweet, the Jaguars said: “Devin Chandler’s dream of being drafted became a reality tonight.”

Devin Chandler’s dream of being drafted became a reality tonight 🖤

@UVAFootball | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ZcBKpFCeNR — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 28, 2023

Perry’s family received a jersey from the Miami Dolphins, and Davis’ family received a Ravens jersey.