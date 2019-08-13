Mandarin HS alum Fred Weary among UF Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2019

University of Florida AA

The 2019 class at University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame will include some representation from the First Coast.

Former Mandarin high school star Fred Weary, who played for the Gators from 1994-1997 will be inducted and former Bolles swimming coach Gregg Troy will be presented with an honorary letter.

Others who will be inducted on Oct. 4 include former Gators' point guard Taurean Green, golfer Billy Horschel, football star Percy Harvin, 19-time track and field All American Kisha Jett, three-time softball All-American Stacey Nelson, five-time tennis All-American Greg Ouelette, and two-time national champion runner Becki Wells.

Weary played a key role in the Gators 1996 National Championship team and was named a first-team All-American the following season by the American Football Coaches Association. He was twice recognized with first-team All-SEC honors and he still holds the school record with 15 career interceptions.

Congratulations to the our 2019 UF Athletic Hall of Fame inductees! #GoGatorshttps://t.co/WCiNjpf7BA — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) August 13, 2019

Gators fans are invited to take part in this inaugural opportunity to dine on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field for the Hall of Fame event inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Attendees can expect a private dinner as well as photo opportunities on the field.



