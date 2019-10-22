House of Shaves gives free 'Fu Minshews' on Mark Brunell Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Stylists from Jacksonville's House of Shaves joined The Mark Brunell Show on Monday night, offering up free "Fu Minshew" shaves for anyone who wants to rock the look of Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

As Alex Jaramillo, the owner of House of Shaves Barbershop pointed out, it's not the easiest look to pull off.

"The length of hair that he (Minshew) has, it really takes awhile to get to that length," Jaramillo said. "It takes patience. It's going to take a couple months to really get there and to be at length where you can style it and make it look nice."

River City Live's executive producer gave the Fu Minshew-look a try for himself. His results were rather astonishing.

WATCH: River City Live's EP rocks the Fu Minshew

Jaramillo said there's no denying the uptick in clients requesting the Minshew mustache.

"It's been a trend lately, and I think that when they win you definitely see more mustaches coming in the shop," he said.

House of Shaves is located on Southside Boulevard. Here's a link to its website with more information.

