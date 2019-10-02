Minshew limited with knee injury; Dobbs to get 1st team reps

Quarterback Gardner Minshew scrambles while looking for a receiver during Sunday's opener against the Chiefs. (George Varkanis, for News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Jaguars will give backup quarterback Josh Dobbs work with the first team this week as starter Gardner Minshew works through an injury to his right knee.

Coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday that Minshew will be limited in practice as he tries to recover from an injury that he suffered on the game-winning drive in last Sunday's 26-24 win over Denver.

Minshew wore a knee brace in the practice that was open to the media Wednesday.

"Any time someone shows up on the injury report I think you just have to be mindful of it," Marrone said. "I don't think he can just come out here and just go, everything's fine, everything's great. I just think we have to be careful leading up to the game."

Dobbs has been with the Jaguars since a Week 2 trade that brought him in from Pittsburgh following the broken collarbone suffered by Jacksonville starter Nick Foles.

Minshew was hit low on the first play of the drive by Todd Davis and got up limping. Minshew still produced on the drive, hitting DJ Chark for a 26-yard gain, Dede Westbrook on a play that went for 32 and then Chris Conley on a 17-yarder. Four plays later, Josh Lambo hit a 33-yard field goal as time expired for the win.

Marrone said the status of Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey remains day-to-day. Ramsey missed the first game of his career against the Broncos due to a back injury. The injury has drawn curiosity and skepticism due to Ramsey publicly requesting a trade.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.