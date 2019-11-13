National signing period begins for area high school athletes

Bolles had 10 athletes sign letters of intent with colleges on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. (Bolles School, Contributed photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National signing day is here for most high school athletes across the country. Seniors who have college scholarship offers are permitted to sign in the early signing period in all sports but football.

Athletes signing college basketball letters of intent can sign between Wednesday and Nov. 20. Athletes in all other sports, with the exception of football, can sign beginning Wednesday. That period runs through Aug. 1, 2020.

The early signing period for football is Dec. 18-20. The traditional signing day is Feb. 5, 2020.

Below is a list of local athletes who are signing or intend to sign with college programs this week. This list will be updated throughout the week.

Bishop Kenny: Cameron Fenner, Flagler College (volleyball); Haynes Grant, UNF (women's soccer); Colby Halter, Florida (baseball); Sophia Hefner, Wofford (women's soccer); Chloe Iuliano, Mississippi State (women's soccer); Anna Larmoyeux, Montreat College (volleyball); Amuk Tong, Flagler College (women's basketball); Malik Young, Winthrop (baseball).

Bolles: Olivia Candelino, Auburn (women's soccer); Leah DeGeorge, Florida (swimming); Kara Gavin, Air Force (women's swimming); Katie Jordan, Southern Methodist University (women's swimming); Avery Patterson, North Carolina (women's soccer); Rafael Ponce de Leon, Tennessee (men's swimming); Aubrey Ramey, DePaul (women's soccer); Adair Sand, Southern California (women's swimming); Carly Schwab, Florida (women's swimming); Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame (women's golf).

Camden County: Maleria Brooks, Florida A&M (women's basketball); Olivia Simpson, Mississippi State (women's soccer).

Fernandina Beach: Aiden Sweat, UNF (baseball).

Mandarin: Logan Gonzales, Jacksonville University (men's soccer); Aaliyah Monds, Tennessee State (softball).

Menendez: Jason Duff, UNF (men's golf); Morgan Schooley, McNeese State (women's soccer).

Middleburg: Britany Range, Seton Hall (women's basketball).

Nease: Jack Carver, Jacksonville University (baseball); Mackenzie Hochrieter, Coker University (women's soccer); Logan Nicholson, New Hampshire (women's soccer); Matthew Pounder, Jacksonville University (men's lacrosse).

Pierce County: Tristan Blocker, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (softball); Emma Day, Coastal Georgia (girls golf).

Ponte Vedra: Logan Mignerey, Florida Atlantic (beach volleyball); Sophie Ervaniank, Tulane (volleyball).

St. Johns Country Day: Jack Hodges, Flagler College (baseball).

Stanton: Imani Ashman, Lehigh (women's soccer); Mary McDonnell Biola University (volleyball); Kendra Moisan, Huntingdon College (women's soccer); Camille Prosswimmer, Montreat College (women's soccer).



