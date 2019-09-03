News4Jax Super 10: Ponte Vedra, Lee move in on Week 3

Ponte Vedra football players go through a spring practice on May 8.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Rank, (Previous) School, Classification

1. (1) Columbia (2-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 21-19

This week: Akelynn's Angels Christian Academy (0-2), Saturday, 7:30

Glance: Two weeks in to the season and the Tigers have handled two of their biggest local opponents of the year, Trinity Christian in Week 1, and No. 3 Oakleaf in Week 2.

2. (2) Mandarin (2-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Ribault, 32-13

This week: Off (Game against DeLand was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian)

Glance: The Mustangs handled Ribault, one of the better defensive teams that they'll see this season, before going into a brutal stretch of games that includes the likes of Bartram Trail and Lee over the next three weeks.

3. (3) Oakleaf (1-1), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Columbia, 21-19

This week: Off (Game at 0-2 Ridgeview has been postponed to Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.)

Glance: Excellent effort against No. 1 Columbia last week and no reason for the Knights to slide. They'll get a couple extra days before a county clash against Ridgeview.

4. (4) Trinity Christian (1-1), Class 3A

Last week: d. Tallahassee Godby, 45-42 OT

This week: Off (Game against 0-2 Ribault was canceled)

Glance: What a finish last week on the road for the Conquerors, who had a late interception inside the final minute of regulation and then won it with a 37-yars field goal in OT.

5. (5) Bartram Trail (2-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Brunswick, 24-7

This week: vs. Creekside (2-0)

Glance: The Bears went 2-0 against Brunswick over the last two seasons. More importantly, that defense turned in another stout performance, surrendering only a garbage time TD to the Pirates.

6. (8) Sandalwood (2-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Fletcher, 34-10

This week: Off (Game against 2-0 Ocala Vanguard was canceled)

Glance: The Saints got things moving against previously ranked Fletcher and rolled over the Senators. The ground game has been impressive in this start.

7. (6) Raines (0-1), Class 5A

Last week: Off (game against Pahokee was canceled)

This week: Off (game against 1-1 Lee was canceled)

Glance: Nothing last week for the Vikings, who had their game on the road scratched due to Hurricane Dorian and lose this week's matchup against Lee to another hurricane cancellation.

8. (10) Fleming Island (2-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Lake Minneola, 31-28

This week: at Palatka (0-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Glance: A Garrett Godfrey 21-yard field goal at the end gave the Golden Eagles a big victory at home last week. Very good setup for a 3-0 start this week for Fleming.

9. (NR) Ponte Vedra (2-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Zephyrhills, 40-7

This week: vs. Gainesville Buchholz (1-1)

Glance: A strong start for the Sharks. They beat rival Nease in Week 1 and rolled on the road last week. Solid through two weeks under new coach Jeff DiSandro.

10. (NR) Lee (1-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. West Nassau, 33-14

This week: Off (game against 0-1 Raines was canceled)

Glance: The Generals bounced back from a rough Week 1 game against Bartram Trail to put up 525 yards on a good defensive team in West Nassau.

Dropped out: Fletcher (1-1, Class 7A), lost to Sandalwood, 34-10; University Christian (1-1, Class 2A), lost to Christ School, 35-20.

Others: Bolles (0-1, Class 4A), Creekside (2-0, Class 7A), Flagler Palm Coast (2-0, Class 8A), Fletcher (1-1, Class 7A), St. Augustine (2-0, Class 6A), University Christian (1-1, Class 2A), West Nassau (1-1, Class 4A), White (2-0, Class 5A).



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.