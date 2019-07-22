5 things to look for in first week of Jaguars' training camp

Jaguars.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars open training camp Thursday with the first practice scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. The first seven sessions are open to the public. Here are my five things to look for in the first week of camp.

1. How does Nick Foles look? We'll be keeping a close eye on how the new quarterback looks in the first week. He looked very good in the offseason and he's had a month and a half to further study the playbook. I expect to see more good things out of Foles who was accurate and composed on the field in the offseason. He also impressed teammates with his leadership.

2. Can Chris Conley continue to impress? The free agent wide receiver really popped during OTAs and mini-camp. He looks like a guy who can do more than just play a role for the Jaguars. Remember, this is a team that is starving for wide receivers to step up.

3. Who works with the first team at right tackle? It's a position that we know will have a new starter this year. Rookie Jawaan Taylor is the odds on favorite to win the job, but second-year man Will Richardson and free agent addition Cedrick Ogbuehi will also contend for time there. We may even see Josh Wells on that side from time to time.

4. The linebacker lineup. With the year-long absence of Telvin Smith anticipated, the Jaguars are left with only one sure starter at linebacker, middle linebacker Myles Jack. Who will play on either side of Jack? Leon Jacobs impressed as a seventh-round pick. There are some candidates. Free agent additions DJ Alexander and Najee Goode were signed in the offseason, and the Jaguars drafted Quincy Williams in the third round. He could figure in the mix.

5. Where’s Yannick Ngakoue? Will the talented pass rusher be in camp, ready to go? Ngakoue has been in a contract debate with the Jaguars. He still has one year left on his rookie deal, and the Jaguars will pay him eventually. Ngakoue hasn’t been satisfied by the Jaguars’ offers yet. He skipped most of the voluntary offseason practices and the mandatory minicamp. Will he continue to stay away from the mandatory training camp? If so, it opens up a huge opportunity for rookie Josh Allen to get more work with the starters, potentially.

The Jaguars' first padded practice is scheduled for Sunday.

