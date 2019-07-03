Could Hall of Fame changes help Tony Boselli's chances?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tony Boselli's chances of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame may have just improved.

The NFL is celebrating its 100th season this year, and with it, we could see a change in the voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker told SiriusXM NFL radio that the Hall could expand the class of 2020 from the usual eight to 20 inductees.

The concept has already been approved by the operating board, but must pass the full board at a meeting on Aug. 2.

Right now, a maximum of 8 people can be inducted in any given year--five players or coaches selected by the committee, plus two choices from the Senior committee and one contributor. Under the new proposal, there would be 20 new enshrinees for 2020. However, there would still be 5 modern-era players, as there has been. But there would be 10 seniors, three contributors, and two coaches. In the past, a coach could take up a spot for a player. That would not be the case, so it could help Boselli's chances.

Boselli has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame the past three seasons but has yet to make it to the final five needed to be selected for induction in Canton.

