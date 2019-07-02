Jaguars

DJ Chark represents Jaguars in London

NFL UK launches their life-changing NFL Academy

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only NFL team that plays a home game in London each year. Leading up to their annual trip across the pond the Jaguars send several players to represent their team. This week wide receiver DJ Chark attended several NFL events in London. 

