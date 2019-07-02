DJ Chark represents Jaguars in London

Jaguars.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only NFL team that plays a home game in London each year. Leading up to their annual trip across the pond the Jaguars send several players to represent their team. This week wide receiver DJ Chark attended several NFL events in London.

.@DJChark82 spent the afternoon with @NFLAcademy participants at the impressive new @SpursOfficial stadium.



The NFL Academy provides students in the UK with pathways into employment, further education and the potential opportunity to play college football in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/AGLfdmdk3F — Alex Brooks (@alexjamesbrooks) July 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.