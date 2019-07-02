DJ Chark represents Jaguars in London

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only NFL team that plays a home game in London each year. Leading up to their annual trip across the pond the Jaguars send several players to represent their team. This week wide receiver DJ Chark attended several NFL events in London.
Cheers to the @NFLUK office for showing @DJChark82 some local delicacies from here in the UK.— Alex Brooks (@alexjamesbrooks) July 1, 2019
Scotch eggs, crumpets: 👍🏼
Marmite, haggis: 👎🏼
Jellied eels: 🤢 pic.twitter.com/QIUIE2Tod9
A great night at NFL UK Live with...@jalenramsey -@Jaguars @DJChark82 -@Jaguars @The_Dream99 -@ChicagoBears @Big_Tah47 -@Raiders
Cam Brate- @Buccaneers @HIT_STIQ4 -@Panthers @JJOE2424 -@HoustonTexans @samysosa_3 -@RamsNFL @G_Bernard25 -@Bengals @neilreynoldsnfl 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xw2YcRqXNC — NFL UK (@NFLUK) July 1, 2019
.@DJChark82 spent the afternoon with @NFLAcademy participants at the impressive new @SpursOfficial stadium.
The NFL Academy provides students in the UK with pathways into employment, further education and the potential opportunity to play college football in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/AGLfdmdk3F — Alex Brooks (@alexjamesbrooks) July 2, 2019
