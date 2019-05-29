Fmr. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker arrested, charged with battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker was arrested and charged with battery, according to Duval County jail records.

Blair Brown, 25, was admitted into the Duval County jail Wednesday evening, records show. He was ordered held on no bond.

Brown played in 28 games over two seasons with the Jaguars, including two starts in 2017. He was waived by the team on May 9.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Ohio in the 2017 draft, Brown mainly played on special teams during his time in Jacksonville. He was released as part of a roster purge that included five others, including backup quarterback Cody Kessler.

News4Jax has requested Brown's arrest report and mug shot from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

