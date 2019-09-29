Fournette, Minshew lead Jaguars to 26-24 win in Denver

Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball on a play that would go for an 81 yard run against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by…

If the Jaguars are the team that played in the second half Sunday in Denver, they'll be a tough group to deal with. Leonard Fournette set a personal best with 225 yards rushing and Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes as the Jaguars overcame a two-touchdown first-half deficit to beat the Broncos 26-24 Sunday.

The Jaguars trailed 17-3 before their first big play of the game. Ronnie Harrison stepped in front of a Joe Flacco pass. The Jaguars converted the turnover into a field goal to draw to within 17-6 at halftime.

The Jaguars owned the third quarter. Jacksonville ran 19 plays in the quarter compared to just six by the Broncos. The second-half opening drive lasted 16 plays and 10:24 on the clock, the fifth-longest in franchise history. The drive was capped by a Minshew to rookie running back Ryquell Armstead. After forcing a three-and-out, the Jaguars took over at their own seven-yard line. ON the first play from scrimmage on the drive, Fournette went 81 yards to set up a Minshew to James O'Shaughnessy 18-yard touchdown pass, giving the Jaguars the lead for the first time in the game, 20-17.

The fourth quarter saw more of the same from the Jaguars running game and Minshew's playmaking. Fournette and Armstead combined for 247 total rushing yards in the game, the second-best performance in Jaguars history. But with 2:54 remaining, the Jaguars settle for a field goal to add to the lead, 23-17. That was more than enough time for Joe Flacco to cut through the Jaguars' defensive backfield on a drive that took just 1:22 and resulted in a touchdown pass to Cortland Sutton that gave the Broncos a 24-23 lead.

Minshew continued his magical rookie season, completing 19 of 33 passes for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the Jaguars needed a Josh Lambo 33 yard field goal as time expired to earn the victory.

The Jaguars struggled with pass protection much of the game. The Broncos came into the game without a sack on the season. Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and company totaled five sacks on the game.

