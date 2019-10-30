Gardner Minshew added in injury report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew was added to the team's injury report Wednesday with shoulder soreness.

Minshew was listed as not being limited in practice and is expected to start Sunday when the Jaguars face the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium in London.

Since being pressed into service in the first quarter of the season opener, Minshew has exceeded expectations by winning five Rookie of the Week awards in the span of seven weeks.

The Jaguars also made another roster move on Wednesday when reserve defensive back Josh Robinson walked into head coach Doug Marrone's office and announced that he was retiring. Robinson, 28, a former UCF Knight, was replaced on the roster by undrafted rookie cornerback Brandon Watson, who was promoted from the Jaguars' practice squad.

Of Robinson, Doug Marrone said, "I have all the respect in the world for him. Tough kid, [he] practiced hard, prepared like a pro. Did everything that we wanted, really. I told him nothing but the best for him, we're always here for him and appreciate him."

