Home of former Jaguars star Kevin Hardy hits market for $3.1 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville home owned by former Jacksonville Jaguars star Kevin Hardy has hit the market.

The 10,282-square-foot mansion located in Queens Harbor is currently listed for just north of $3.1 million.

The home features seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, batting cages, a putting green, a home theater and a 120-foot pool flowing through the center courtyard.

Realtor.com Realtor.com

Realtor.com Realtor.com

According to a listing on Realtor.com, the home sits on a private double-waterfront lot. Property records show it was built in 1998 for $1.78 million.

Hardy, 46, was the second-overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft and spent six seasons with the Jaguars.

He ranks No. 6 in career sacks in team history and was recently named to the Jaguars' All-25 team.

