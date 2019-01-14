Jaguars 2018 season in review: LG Andrew Norwell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After an all All-Pro season with Carolina last year the Jaguars signed Andrew Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract. At the time it was the largest deal ever signed by an offensive guard.

Position: Left Guard

2018 Stats: 11 starts – allowed 2 sacks, committed 3 penalties

2018 season in review: Left guard was a major weakness for the Jaguars in 2017. Pairing Norwell on the left side of the offensive line with Cam Robinson was supposed to be an area of strength for the team. Injuries never allowed that to happen. Robinson was lost for the season in Week 2 and Norwell struggled through injuries for most of his first year in Jacksonville.

Norwell never looked like the dominant force that he was in Carolina. According to Pro Football Focus he was rated the 20th best offensive guard in the NFL last season.

Stunning that LG Andrew Norwell has looked this out of sorts with the #Jaguars. DT Maliek Collins is a good third-year player (9 1/2 career sacks), but Norwell needs to be better, particularly on third down. pic.twitter.com/egIqCodoRq — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) October 15, 2018

Status for 2019: Offensive line play is predicated on five players working in cohesion. Playing with four different left tackles certainly played a part in Norwell’s production. If the Jaguars are healthy on the left side of the offensive line in 2019 there’s a chance that Norwell can return to playing at a near All-Pro level.

