Jaguars' 2019 schedule released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will open the season at home against the defending NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL schedule, released Wednesday evening, also has the Jaguars opening and closing the regular season at home in 2019.

After being trounced 30-14 at Arrowhead Stadium last year, the Jaguars will host the Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field this season. It will be the first time the Jaguars open the season at home since 2016 and the first time with Doug Marrone as head coach.

The Jaguars play their first road game of the season in Week 2 at Houston, where they opened the 2017 season with a win.

Then, the Jaguars only primetime game, Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Sept. 19.

In Week 4, the Jaguars will travel to Denver to face the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. The Jaguars haven't won against Denver since 2010, but the Jacksonville still hold the biggest win in the series, the divisional playoff game after the 1996 season when the Jaguars derailed John Elway's march toward a Super Bowl.

The Jaguars have not faced their expansion brethren, Carolina, since 2015 and have not played in Charlotte since 2011. That all changes in Week 5, Sept. 29. All but one of the all-time meetings with the Panthers have been played in the month of September. The only outlier was a Dec. 9 matchup in 2007, won by the Jaguars.

Week 6 could be the last time the Jaguars ever face Drew Brees. While the future hall of fame quarterback has not announced any retirement plans, the Jaguars have only faced the Saints once every four seasons dating back to 1999, so it's unlikely Brees will be playing in 2023. He would be 44 by then.

In Week 7, the Jaguars travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals. The Jaguars last faced the Bengals in 2017 when they beat Cincinnati 23-7 thanks to a Marqise Lee touchdown catch and a defense that allowed just 148 yards to the Bengals.

The Jaguars will try to make it back-to-back home wins over the Jets when New York returns to Jacksonville for a Week 8 matchup. The Jaguars improved their record to 3-1 with a 31-12 win over Sam Darnold and company last season, only to lose their next seven games.

Then the Jaguars head to London to face the Houston Texans in Week 9 on Nov. 3. Houston swept the Jaguars last year. It is the second time the Jaguars will face an AFC South team at Wembley. They beat the Colts in 2016. It's the second straight season that the Jaguars will play in London on Georgia-Florida weekend.

After the London trip, the Jaguars return home to enjoy a bye in Week 10.

The Jaguars defense enjoyed its best game of the year in a 6-0 shutout of the Colts last Dec. 2, when the Jaguars snapped their seven-game losing streak. It was the only win over a division rival for the Jaguars in 2019. The Jaguars will play at Indianapolis in Week 11.

Week 12 features the rematch with the Titans in Nashville. The game is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

The Jaguars then return home for a Week 13 matchup with Tampa Bay. The Jaguars lead the all-time series with the Buccaneers 4-2 but lost the last regular season meeting with their Sunshine State rivals, 38-31 in 2015. The Titans have been the biggest thorn in the Jaguars side. The AFC South rivals beat the Jaguars in both games last season and have won six of the last seven between the two teams.

The next two weeks feature a pair of AFC West teams. One at home and one on the road. In Week 14 the Jaguars host the Chargers 4:05. The Jags held on for a 20-17 overtime win two years ago in the midst of their run to the divisional title and playoff berth.

The Jaguars only trip to the Western time zone comes in Week 15 when they visit the Black Hole in Oakland against the Raiders for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff. The Jaguars last faced the Raiders in 2016 and have not played in Oakland since 2013, when the lost their second game of the year as part of an 0-8 start to the season.

Week 16 is also on the road at Atlanta. The Jaguars have lost their last two meetings with the Falcons in the regular season but will be very familiar with Atlanta after a matchup in the preseason finale.

On December 29, the Jaguars finish the regular season at home against the Colts in Week 17.

Schedule notes:

After the Week 8 game against the Jets, The Jaguars will not play a game in Jacksonville until Dec. 1, when Tampa Bay visits. The month of November features the London game, a bye week and two road games for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars will face four teams with new head coaches in 2019, Denver, Cincinnati, the New York Jets and Tampa Bay.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play 10 games with 1 p.m. kickoffs, and six with kickoffs outside of 1 p.m. This includes the lone primetime games, Thursday night against the Titans (8:20 p.m.), the London game (9:30 a.m.), a 4:05 p.m. kickoff in Nashville and three games against teams from the AFC West, at Denver (4:25 p.m.), vs. the Chargers (4:05 p.m.) and at the Raiders (4:05 p.m.).

December features five games, three of them at home. The Jaguars played three home games in December of 2017 when they began a three-game winning streak.

JAGUARS 2019 SCHEDULE

WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME Week 1 Sept. 8 vs. Kansas City 1 p.m. Week 2 Sept. 15 at Houston 1 p.m. Week 3 Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee (Thurs.) 8:20 p.m. Week 4 Sept. 29 at Denver 4:25 p.m. Week 5 Oct. 6 at Carolina 1 p.m. Week 6 Oct. 13 vs. New Orleans 1 p.m. Week 7 Oct. 20 at Cincinnati 1 p.m. Week 8 Oct. 27 vs. New York Jets 1 p.m. Week 9 Nov. 3 vs. Houston (London) 9:30 a.m. Week 10 BYE WEEK Week 11 Nov. 17 at Indianapolis 1 p.m. Week 12 Nov. 24 at Tennessee 4:05 p.m. Week 13 Dec. 1 vs. Tampa Bay 1 p.m. Week 14 Dec. 8 vs. Los Angeles 4:05 p.m. Week 15 Dec. 15 at Oakland 4:05 p.m. Week 16 Dec. 22 at Atlanta 1 p.m. Week 17 Dec. 29 vs. Indianapolis 1 p.m.

