Jaguars 4 takeaways: Bryan has moments; Pryor could be out at WR

The Jaguars wrapped the 2019 preseason with a 31-12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The next order of business is cutting the roster to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday. Here are my four biggest takeaways from Thursday's preseason finale, highlighting four roster battles:

1. Wide receiver: I think it's going to be very difficult for Terrelle Pryor to make the team. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the past month. He was among the Jaguars players who did not play Thursday night, which is not a good sign for his chances. Tre McBride was given a chance to return kicks, a sign that the coaches want to see if he can contribute on special teams, in addition to playing wide receiver. Gardner Minshew connected with McBride shortly thereafter. McBride finished with three receptions for 37 yards.

2. Defensive tackle depth: Taven Bryan and Eli Ankou started. More on Bryan coming up. Ankou made the first two tackles of the game. It would appear to come down to Ankou or rookie seventh-round pick Dontavious Russell to back up Abry Jones at nose tackle. Ankou certainly made a case for himself in the first quarter.

3. Taven Bryan: He had some moments, but no major plays, good or bad. On a second-quarter scramble by Falcons' quarterback Danny Etling, Bryan was blocked out of the play by a double team but kept going. He had a chance to tackle Etling a few yards downfield, but Etling stepped away from Bryan's attempted tackle and proceeded to pick up 28 yards. Later in the second quarter, Bryan sacked Etling on an effort play.

4. Backup offensive tackle: It appears that the Jaguars will go into the season with Cedrick Ogbuehi as the top backup at tackle. Leonard Wester continued to struggle at left tackle with pass protection. Josh Wells is a known quantity. In short, the Jaguars need to keep an eye out for more help at a position that lacks depth across the league.



