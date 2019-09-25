Jaguars' Calais Campbell named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell sports a Minshew mustache during an interview with Erin Andrews after the Jags' win Thursday night. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sacksonville returned in full force last week when the Jaguars put Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on the turf nine times.

One-third of those nine sacks came courtesy of one player: Defensive end Calais Campbell.

Campbell's three sacks, seven solo tackles and another tackle for a loss earned him recognition as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Campbell's standout performance and the Jaguars' 20-7 win over Tennessee also meant another big win for the Jacksonville community: $18,000 for Feeding Northeast Florida, a community food bank in town.

Campbell has chosen one charity to highlight for each month of the season and has pledged up to $20,000 to each charity, corresponding to his performance on the field.

The Jaguars' win earned $1,000, each sack earned $5,000 and the tackle for a loss earned $2,000.

For more on Campbell's season of giving promotion, click here.

Campbell also got into the spirit of Minshew Mania after the game, sporting a mustache -- in honor of rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew -- during an interview on the field with Erin Andrews.

Campbell had good reason to be in a good mood after the victory.

It was the Aurora, Colorado, native's second career game for the Jaguars with at least three sacks.

He's now the only player in franchise history to post at least three sacks on multiple occasions and his six multi-sack games are tied for fifth in the NFL since he signed with Jacksonville in 2017.

Campbell also became the only player 33 years or older to tally at least three sacks in a game over the last three seasons (2017-19). Since turning 30, Campbell has totaled 153 tackles and 28 sacks in 35 games.

Campbell is the first Jaguars player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors since WR-PR Jaydon Mickens earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 14 of the 2017 season, and he's the first Jaguars defender to earn a weekly award since CB A.J. Bouye was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10 of the 2017 season.

