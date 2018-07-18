Jaguars DT Malik Jackson makes another bold prediction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last July Malik Jackson boldly predicted that the Jaguars would win the Super Bowl. That calculation was only off by the slimmest of margins.

Jacksonville made it all the way to the AFC Championship game and even had a late fourth quarter lead, before falling to the New England Patriots.

So what does the defensive tackle have in store for 2018…

Malik Jackson Predicts Undefeated Season For Jaguars, Nobody's Beating Us! https://t.co/sLB54kpVQ2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 18, 2018

The Jaguars veterans will report for training camp on Wednesday July 25.

