Jaguars homecoming weekend includes Legends Gala, free festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will celebrate the NFL's 100th anniversary and the team's 25th season during Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 11-13.

Events throughout the community will celebrate football from Pop Warner to professional, highlighting Jaguars players past and present and recognizing the next generation of Jaguars fans.

Here's a list of the events:

Jaguars take over Friday night lights

What: The Jaguars will be on-site Friday night when the Andrew Jackson High School Tigers take on the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Eagles, who are led by Head Coach and former Jaguars QB Mark Brunell. Coaches from both teams will be presented with commemorative 25th season footballs in the locker room before the game, and Jaguars players will serve as honorary captains. Members of The Roar, Jaxson de Ville and the Jax Pack will entertain fans.

When: 7 p.m. kickoff Friday

Where: Jangro Stadium

4455 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

"For the Love of Football Fan Fest"

What: The Jaguars will host a free-to-attend, family festival from 1 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Daily's Place. The event will feature inflatables, face painting, a zip line, photo opportunities and appearances by Jaguars Legends, Jaxson De Ville and the D-Line. dvanced registration is encouraged at www.jaguars.com/fanfest.

As a special treat for some lucky up-and-coming football players, Fan Fest will also welcome six local Pop Warner teams from around Northeast Florida to Daily's Place to play their Saturday games inside the Dream Finder's Homes Flex Field. Each of the three games throughout the day will feature the hallmarks of an NFL game, including team introductions, play-by-play commentary and video board highlights.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

1 p.m.: Gates Open

1:30-3 p.m.: Jaguars Foundation Legends Autograph Signing (advanced purchase required)

2-3 p.m.: Jr. ROAR Clinic

1:30 p.m.: Pop Warner Games Begin

7:30 p.m.: Event Concludes

Who: Jaguars alumni, including Tony Boselli, Mark Brunell and Keenan McCardell, will participate in an autograph signing from 1:30-3 p.m.

The participating Pop Warner teams were selected by Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. and include the Creeks Outlaws, Sweetwater Cardinals, Westside Wildcats, Arlington Seminoles, Lakeshore Raiders and Henry Brown Panthers.

Where: Daily's Place

Jaguars Legends Community Gala

What: The party continues Saturday night with the Jaguars Legends Community Gala hosted by the Jacksonville Chamber and PRI Productions. The event kicks off with red carpet arrivals, including more than 75 Jaguars legends and local dignitaries. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 (Ticketed event)

7 p.m.: Red Carpet Arrivals

8 p.m.: Gala Begins

8:15 p.m.: Welcome Remarks

10 p.m.: Performance by the Quad City DJs

11 p.m.: Event Concludes

Who: Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry

JAX Chamber President and CEO Daniel Davis

Where: Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center

1000 Water Street

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.