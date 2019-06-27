Special Olympians become Jaguars for a day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you love football, there's no doubt you've spent some time dreaming about what it would be like to play in the NFL. Those aspirations came true for 30 Special Olympians, who signed one-day contracts to join the Jaguars on Thursday.

The newest additions to the Jaguars roster were greated with a custom locker, complete with their own nameplate and favorite number on the back of their Jaguars jersey.

After signing their one-day contracts, the newest Jaguars transitioned to the Dream Finders Homes FlexField, where the 2019 rookie class put them through drills.

"Seeing the smiles on their faces fuels me," said Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams. "That's why I'm running around here, dancing with the kids. This fuels me a lot."

This event also gave the Jaguars rookies a chance to interact with their new community.

"We wanted them to have as much fun as they can," said rookie defensive end Josh Allen. "That's what we're here for. We're happy to help them get their mind off of whatever they're going through. Everybody here is normal. We don't see differences or color, everybody here is the same."

Tons of smiling faces! All of the participants will be signing a 1-day contract to be a Jaguar. @Sports4Jax @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/SblyPoy2W0 — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) June 27, 2019

