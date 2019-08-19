Jaguars starters likely to play Thursday in Miami

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s looking more and more likely that the Jaguars starters will plan Thursday in the third preseason game of the year.

Doug Marrone hinted at the fact after the Jaguars second preseason game, and previously said that he was waiting for the offensive line to be healthy before committing Nick Foles to preseason action.

Sunday, the Jaguars’ presumptive starters all practiced, paving the way for Foles’ preseason debut.

The game could offer the first true test for the Jaguars offense under new coordinator John DeFilippo. Although the offensive regulars have worked together on the practice field and in the combined practices with the Ravens in Baltimore prior to the preseason opener, we have not seen them in action during a game, and Marrone admitted that he doesn’t really know what the offense is going to look like Thursday night.

“When I say that, obviously I know the direction that we want,” Marrone said. “But you get into that thing where I say this and we go out there and it doesn’t work and the next thing you know, it’s on fire...[People say], ‘Oh, it’s not what they have been working on. It’s not what they did.’ I think in any offense, everyone has a vision and it really comes down to execution. If we can go out there and execute and be consistent, it’s going to be what we want and what we are looking at.”

For Foles, who signed the richest contract in team history this offseason, the excitement level isn’t so much about the game as it is about the chance to improve each day. Foles has taken a measured approach to his work.

“Obviously getting to a game, that’s the most important thing, but right now, the anticipation is just getting to the film right now and watching practice and staying in the moment, working on today,” Foles said. “And you do that every single moment, every single day, then the game comes and the game’s not as big as it would be if you focused on it right now.”

Saturday, Foles had his first chance to practice with Marqise Lee, but Foles has been developing a relationship with the wide receiver since shortly after signing with the Jaguars.

“Marqise’s locker is only a few away from mine, so I’ve gotten to know him quite well since I’ve been here,” Foles said. “I’ve seen him from before, he’s a [U]SC guy, so being in the PAC-12, understanding his skill set, we’re excited he’s just back on the field with us right now and he’s going to help this offense greatly. We just want to make sure he’s 100 percent healthy, ready to roll and comfortable.”

The only projected starters to have played in the preseason so far for the Jaguars are offensive tackle Cedric Oghuehi, guard A.J. Cann, tight ends Jeff Swaim and James O’Shaughnessy (both listed as starters on the Jaguars unofficial depth chart, linebacker Leon Jacobs and safety Jarrod Wilson, who requested to play Thursday against the Eagles. The other 16 starters have not yet seen the field in a preseason game.

That could, and should, end Thursday in Miami.

