Jaguars to play in TIAA Bank Field beginning next season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans can take it to “The Bank,” their hometown team's stadium will have a new name next season.

EverBank was bought by TIAA Direct last year, prompting an adjustment to the EverBank Field moniker.

The Jaguars' stadium next year will be TIAA Bank Field, company officials confirmed Friday.

The change has to be approved by City Council, but officials said they don't anticipate any issues. If the name is approved by the city and the Jaguars, the change will begin in the 2018-19 season.

“We’re excited for our relationship with EverBank to not only continue, but grow under the new name of TIAA Bank,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a statement. “They have been a fantastic corporate partner for many years, sharing our mutual commitment to the betterment of the First Coast community. We’re grateful for their long-term commitment to the Jaguars and to the city of Jacksonville.”

There's no word on when the stadium signs will be altered, how much that will cost or who will foot that bill. A company spokeswoman said the stadium's new signs will be in place for opening day.

The current stadium, which was built on the site of the old Gator Bowl, opened in 1995 as Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. Two years later, Alltel paid $6.2 million for naming rights for 10 years, and it was known as Alltel Stadium when Jacksonville hosted Super Bowl XXXIX.

EverBank acquired the naming rights in 2010 for $3 million per year. The deal was renewed for $43 million over 10 years after the 2014 season.

The transition to TIAA Bank Field is simply a continuation of the same naming rights contract negotiated with EverBank that will continue through 2024.

There will be other changes at the stadium next season. It will be the first since 2005 that tarps will not cover sections of seats.

That move follows a hugely successful on-the-field season for the Jaguars, who made the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

The Jaguars removed the tarps for their first home playoff game in 18 years in January, when the team sold out the stadium with an announced attendance of 69,442.

The team will also be increasing ticket prices, but will be lowering the cost of some popular concession items.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.