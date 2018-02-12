Jaguars to remove tarps from seats in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The tarps are going away.

For the first season since 2005, the Jaguars will not have tarps over sections of seating at EverBank Field, the team announced Monday. Tarps in the west upper deck will be removed, allowing the team to sell an additional 3,501 seats.

“Getting rid of the tarps has been our goal since Shad Khan purchased the team in 2012," said Mark Lamping, Jaguars president. "Given the strength of our home schedule and the enthusiasm from the community, we will move forward without the tarps in 2018. Season tickets in these newly opened areas will be priced at $45 per game."

The announcement goes along with the season ticket campaign that started Monday. Prices for 2018 season tickets have increased just over 11 percent.

The Jaguars removed the tarps for their first home playoff game in 18 years in January, when the team sold out the stadium with an announced attendance of 69,442. The Jaguars beat the Bills 10-3. During the 2017 regular season, the stadium operated at a capacity of 64,431 for Jaguars games. The additional seats will bring the capacity to 67,932.

The Jaguars also confirmed Monday that the team will wear new uniforms and helmets for the upcoming 2018 season. The final design will be unveiled later this spring, likely at the State of the Franchise address which will occur in April.

