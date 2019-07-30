Jaguars training camp notebook: Day 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The weather warmed up this morning for training camp with the sun out and no clouds in the sky. With the temperatures in the mid 80's the competition for roster spots is heating up as well.

Head coach Doug Marrone likes what he is seeing from the team so far.

"I think there’s a lot of competition out there, there really is," Marrone said before practice. "It’s kind of like with A.J. [Bouye] being out for a couple of days there’s room for people to step up. We’re looking for that position, looking for guys, and when you have that ability and people go in there, we’ll rotate a bunch of guys through. O-Line—I can’t thing of a position really on our football team that doesn’t have competition as far as a roster spot, and I think that’s pretty cool. You go in there, and you watch them go, and we’ll see which ones grab them and we’ll see which ones, you know with special teams and things of that nature. I think that’s exciting.”

Dede Westbrook continues to have a great camp. He got behind three defenders to bring in long completion from Nick Foles in 11-on-11 drills.

DJ Chark had the catch of the day in 9-on-7 drills. Chark went up over everyone to get two hands on the ball and tap both feet in bounds for the score.

Josh Lambo rebounded from a shaky Sunday hitting all 9 of his field goal attempts.

The Jaguars back on the field tomorrow morning at 8:40 a.m. Only two sessions remain open to fans, tomorrow and Thursday.

