Leonard Fournette arrested, released for driving on suspended license

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested on Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop in Jacksonville for driving with a suspended license. He posted bond and was released 24 minutes later.

That charge stemmed from an unpaid ticket from last November. Fournette was booked into jail and charged with knowingly driving while his license was suspended, Duval County jail logs show. Fournette’s bond was $1,508. He paid that and was released at 3:04 p.m.

The Jaguars released a statement about the arrest.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Fournette was cited on Nov. 17, 2018, in Neptune Beach for going 37 mph in a 25-mph zone. The ticket was $204 and he never paid it. Fournette's driver’s license was suspended last month.

While the incident is a relatively minor offense, it doesn't help that Fournette was coming off of a highly disappointing second season in the NFL and criticized for maturity issues.

Fournette played in just eight games last year and rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns. He was suspended a game for leaving the field to join an altercation during a game at Buffalo and was publicly called out by Tom Coughlin in the final week of the season for his sideline demanor.

BREAKING: #Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette has been arrested after a traffic violation. This is exclusive video as we saw him get booked at Duval County jail around 2:30pm today; stems from a November citation in Neptune Beach, which police say he didn’t pay. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/6AebuVKITA — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 11, 2019

