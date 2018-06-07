Malik Jackson host football camp for kids from local military families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Back in 2016 the Jaguars gave Malik Jackson $85.5 million reasons why he should leave Denver for Jacksonville. The deal made him the fourth highest paid defensive lineman the league and is the type contract that can create generational wealth.

At that point Jackson could’ve easily sat back and had the mindset of “I’ve made it.” Instead he felt a higher calling.

“I feel like when I got my second contract it was a large sum,” said Jackson. “I just realized when you have that type of money you sit there for a few weeks and think that it’s awesome. But you see so many people struggle and I didn’t want to be a guy that just sat there and watched.”

Holding football camps during the offseason is one of the most popular ways that players across the NFL choose to give back to their local communities or hometowns. Jackson is entering his third season with the Jaguars and has made it a point to honor the thousands of servicemen and servicewomen that call the First Coast home.

“I’ve been trying to help military kids since I was in Denver,” said Jackson. “It’s just close to my heart because they give up so much and it’s not always easy. Just to be able to give back to them and let them have fun. I just want them to forget about the stresses of the day and really put a smile on their faces.”



