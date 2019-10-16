Mayor bids farewell to Jalen Ramsey as Los Angeles Rams welcome him to team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry on Tuesday night bid a fond farewell to Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey after he was officially traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Curry, who on Monday night during The Mark Brunell Show had only positive things to say when asked about Ramsey, tweeted in part on Tuesday:

"Let’s be gracious in our goodbye and let’s go get this season

@jaguars. We’ve got a locker room full of guys that believe we are in it and prepared to fight for it."

In addition, the mayor said "this is just business for both sides." He said Ramsey "is a great ball player, hard worker and when the helmet and pads came off he always treated folks of our city well."

Meantime, the Rams were anxious to welcome their new teammate, including Dante Fowler, who once played with Ramsey on the Jaguars.

Today’s has been one of the most emotional roller coasters I been on in a while 🎢 welcome to LA brudder❗️ 🤗 https://t.co/QOK8ELIRDF — Dante fowler (@dantefowler) October 16, 2019

The NFL posted on Twitter a photo of Ramsey wearing a Rams uniform.

In addition, the Rams posted a photo welcoming Ramsey to the team.

Can’t spell Ramsey without Rams. 😏



Let’s get to work, @jalenramsey‼️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2019

The Jaguars traded Ramsey in a blockbuster deal, sending Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Jaguars now have 18 picks, including four first-round selections, over the next two drafts.

