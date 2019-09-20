Minshew Mania hits fever pitch as QB leads Jaguars to victory

Photo by George Varkanis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars finally secured their first win of the season, beating the rival Tennessee Titans 20-7 Thursday night at TIAA Bank Field.

Leading the conversation among fans after the victory: Minshew Mania.

Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew is setting social media on fire -- and so is his dad.

Memes of the Minshew men are popping up everywhere. Minshew's dad, Flint Minshew, became an instant internet sensation when the NFL Network cameras caught him after Gardner's first touchdown pass against Tennessee.

Gardner Minshew's dad is full of happy anger. pic.twitter.com/J0YyRE7Orj — Garage Guys Fantasy Sports (@GGFSPodcast) September 20, 2019

"A lot of people never thought I'd get this opportunity, so now that I do have it, I have to make the most of it," Gardner Minshew said after his first NFL win. "I'm super grateful for it, but I know through everything I've learned in my career and the situation I am in, I may only get one, so you got to make the most of it and that's what I'm trying to do now."

Flint's flex, has also been the talk of the town.

During a post-victory interview on NFL Network, Flint Minshew came up to the set and former Jag-turned-announcer Maurice Jones-Drew asked him: "Dad, what is your workout routine because you're jacked!"

"I just run some marathons," Flint said, drawing laughter from the group over his modesty.

"I can lift around him, I can't lift with him," Gardner said when asked if he works out with his dad.

All kidding aside, Flint said, win or lose, he is always proud of his son.

So are many other people, including actor and comedian Rob Schneider who appeared on "The Morning Show" Friday and jokingly kept referring to Minshew as Minshaw.

"I should have let my mustache grow. That guy Minshew he has something going on. I saw his dad and his dad's friends in the crowd, it was great. Minshew, I think he is going to do great: 74% completion, that's great," Schneider said.

News4Jax sports analyst Mark Brunell also weighed in on Minshew Mania on Friday.

"This rookie is not supposed to be playing like an eight-year vet. We are waiting for those rookie moments, and they are not happening," Brunell said. "He is throwing the ball really well. I love the fact he is making good decisions. No turnovers. His accuracy, arm strength, moxie, the confidence, it's just fun to watch, and he is playing great football and it's got to continue, and if it does there are many more wins down the road for us."

A local brewing company also got in on the fun, saying it's renaming a beer in Minshew's honor.

The Jags posted a message from Minshew on Twitter, saying he wants everyone back at TIAA Bank Field when the Jags come back home Oct. 13 to face the Saints.

If the Jags can keep the Minshew Mania momentum going on the road against Denver, they could have a packed house: all sporting mustaches.

