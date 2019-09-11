Myles Jack after game ejection: 'I've got to do better'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Addressing as Cole Pepper put it, "the elephant in the room," Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack took a moment Tuesday during the Mark Brunell Show to apologize for his behavior on the field last Sunday.

"I definitely put myself before the team, so, I've got to do better," Jack said. "Being a captain, being a leader on this team, I've just got to keep my head to being an example, so, it won't happen again."

Jack was ejected in the first half when he threw a punch at a Kansas City Chiefs player. It took awhile, but Jack, who was visibly upset, was escorted off the field by Jaguars coaches.

The linebacker also apologized for his actions directly after the game in the locker room.

During the Mark Brunell Show, former Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell addressed what happened during the game.

"We all make mistakes on the field, off the field, but what do you do? You own those mistakes, and you learn from them," Brunell said. "I was so impressed with Miles and his comments after the game. That's maturity. Just saying, 'You know what, I made a mistake. It's not going to happen again.'"

On Tuesday, Jack was still expected to play Sunday as the Jaguars take on the Houston Texans.

