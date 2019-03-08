Report: Jaguars interested in FA QB Teddy Bridgewater

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Friday the Jaguars saved roughy $30 million in cap space by cutting DT Malik Jackson, FS Tashaun Gipson, RB Carlos Hyde RT Jermey Parnell and LS Carson Tinker. Conventional thinking says that money will be used to pursue a free agent quarterback.

According to several reports Nick Foles joining the Jaguars is all but a done deal. A report by ESPN says that might not be the case and that Jacksonville is also interested in another free agent quarterback.

Interesting note: @AdamSchefter just reported that #Jaguars are also interested in FA QB Teddy Bridgewater and that Nick Foles isn't a done deal just yet. @Sports4Jax — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) March 8, 2019

Bridgewater saw limited action as a backup in New Orleans last season.

His last season as a starter came in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings, where Bridgewater threw for 3.231 yards, 14 TDs and 9 INTs.

