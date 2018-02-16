Jaguars fans roast name change for EverBank Field on social media

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans learned on Friday that EverBank Field will be known as TIAA Bank Field starting next year. And unlike team officials, they weren't thrilled about the news.

To no one's surprise, many fans aired out their displeasure on social media, which we all know from experience is the best place to vent your unfiltered thoughts.

Some of the criticisms were mild, particularly from those who have continued calling the stadium the Gator Bowl, despite its other monikers over the years:

Still Gator Bowl to me. Doesn’t matter. — Terri Hendry (@thendry361) February 16, 2018

Still the gator bowl — hillbillyhippie57 (@happyhippie57) February 16, 2018

Others just weren't having it:

My reaction to @EverBankField changing its name to "TIAA Bank Field?" pic.twitter.com/COmHCrarEo — Alicia Pryor (@PryorAlicia) February 16, 2018

TIAA Bank Field. Rolls right off the tongue. — Austin Maida (@Maida904) February 16, 2018

"This can't be real," HayleyMarie12_ said on Instagram. "EverBank certainly flows off the lips better," Lathrop6point_o said.

The proposed change must still make it past City Council. So if you're truly upset by this, call your representative -- here's a list of their office lines.

