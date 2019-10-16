Sports apparel store feeling sting of Jalen Ramsey trade

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars' trade of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for three draft picks has had a ripple effect on one area business.

Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach was already feeling the sting the day after the trade.

"We're hung with probably over 200 of his jerseys and they retail for $100, so you can do the math yourself," Sports Mania owner Mathew Smith said Wednesday. "That really hurts someone like us that's a small-time business."

Smith said that blow is on top of what has already been a difficult season for the Jaguars.

"You add the trickle-down effect of the football season, you know the bumpy road with the Jags. Telvin Smith, we've had 150 of his jerseys, 200-plus of Nick Foles' jerseys -- so it's been a tumultuous season for being in the jersey business and being a small family business like us," Smith said. "We'll recover. We'll survive through it, but hurts big-time."

He added that being in the jersey business is always a gamble.

"You got to follow the industry. You got to follow the players," Smith said. "And generally, when something like this happens, the best thing you can hope to have happen is a wave come that you can ride."

Sports Mania, which has been in the Jacksonville area for 45 years, is currently riding the Minshew Mania wave that followed rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II taking over as starter when Foles suffered a collarbone injury.

Smith said he hopes things will turn around for an already difficult season, but only time will tell.

In the meantime, all Ramsey gear is 50% at the store.

