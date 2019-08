JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Josh Allen was a one-man wrecking crew Thursday night in one of the most impressive preseason performances from a rookie you will see. But the performance of the starting offense left Mark Brunell wanting more. Mark and Cole Pepper discuss what the Jaguars have accomplished in the preseason and whether the team gained ground against expectations.

