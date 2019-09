JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jaguars preparing for a Thursday night game against Tennessee, Jalen Ramsey's agent has requested a trade. Should the Jaguars comply? That was the big discussion point on Monday night's Mark Brunell Show. Mark, Cole Pepper, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack and 1010 XL's Jeff Prosser discuss. Plus, Mark goes one-on-one with Jaguars' quarterback Gardner Minshew.

