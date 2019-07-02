The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No. 14 Jawaan Taylor

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

For months, several mock drafts had the Jaguars selecting offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 draft. Jacksonville ended up getting the former Florida Gators star in the second round. It’s a move that could end up being one of the steals of the 2019 draft.

Position: Offensive tackle

2018 Sstats (Jr. season at Florida): Allowed one sack and 10 total pressures on 364 pass blocking snaps.

2019 projection: If Taylor doesn’t start at right tackle who will? Jacksonville’s other options at right tackle include Will Richardson and Cedric Ogbuehi. This position became a huge question mark when the Jaguars decided to cut Jermey Parnell this offseason.

It’s a good sign that Taylor earned first-team repetitions during the offseason program. Once the shoulder pads come on at the start of training camp it will be easier to get an accurate reading on what the Jaguars have in Taylor.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on what Taylor did to earn repetitions with the first-team offense: “He had a good week, had a good couple days and we just wanted to throw him up there and we’ll see. Probably be back and forth [between the second and first units], but a lot of that stuff will probably be earned snaps to get up there. Little bit longer for the rookies because we want to make sure they know what they’re doing first before they get out there with those groups. Once we feel comfortable with that, it’s a matter of where are they compared to the others in talent and have they done enough to earn a couple reps. Sometimes that might not be the case when you throw them in there, but with Jawaan, that was what that was about.”

Jags trade up to get their guy



Florida OT Jawaan Taylor ends up in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/cs45peOKqQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.