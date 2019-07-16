The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No. 4 Cam Robinson

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

Without a healthy Cam Robinson it will be tough for the Jaguars to get a return on the investment they made in Nick Foles.

Position: Left tackle

2018 Stats: Missed 14 games with an ACL and meniscus tear

2019 Projection: When the Jaguars open training camp on July 25 they’ll do so without left tackle Cam Robinson. The third-year pro is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season.

The Jaguars desperately need Robinson back so he can protect the blindside of Nick Foles. Without Robinson in the line-up for most of last season, quarterback Blake Bortles often had little time in the pocket to find open receivers.

There is no timetable for Robinson’s return but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone expects the former second round pick to practice at some point during training camp. Without No. 74 at left tackle it will be very difficult for the Jaguars to reach most of their offensive goals.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on how Robinson and WR Marqise Lee are recovering from their injuries: “I’d be naive to think that someone’s going to pick up where they left off. But I think that they’ll be ready at some time in training camp, and we’ll go out there and get it. But all the things we can do in the rehab and the classroom work and things of that nature, we’re on top of that, so we don’t feel they’ll be lost.”



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.